AT THE DIRECTION OF GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN, THE NEBRASKA CAPITOL BUILDING WAS ILLUMINATED IN BLUE LIGHT STARTING WEDNESDAY NIGHT, AS A SYMBOL OF SOLIDARITY WITH THE PEOPLE OF ISRAEL.

THE COLOR IS REPRESENTATIVE OF ISRAEL’S FLAG, WHICH IS BLUE AND WHITE.

THE CAPITOL WILL REMAIN BLUE THROUGH THE EVENING OF NEXT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19TH.

PILLEN IS ASKING ALL NEBRASKANS TO JOIN HIM IN PRAYER FOR ISRAEL AND TO KEEP THEIR U.S. AND NEBRASKA FLAGS AT HALF-STAFF UNTIL SUNSET TONIGHT.

