NAIG SAYS IOWA IS PREPARING FOR MORE BIRD FLU

AS BIRD FLU REPORTS ARE STARTING TO OCCUR IN NEARBY STATES, THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE WANTS POULTRY PRODUCERS AND RESIDENTS WITH BACKYARD BIRDS TO BE AWARE OF ANY SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA.

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG SAYS THE STATE HASN’T HAD TO DEAL WITH BIRD FLU SINCE LAST SPRING:

SINCE THE FIRST CASE WAS REPORTED LAST YEAR IN MARCH, H-P-A-I HAS AFFECTED NEARLY 16 MILLION BIRDS.

NAIG IS HOPEFUL ANY CASES IN THE STATE WILL BE MODERATE COMPARED TO PRIOR OUTBREAKS:

ILL BIRDS OR BIRDS SUFFERING AN UNUSUAL DEATH SHOULD BE REPORTED TO STATE AND FEDERAL OFFICIALS.

ANYBODY WHO SEES SYMPTOMS OF H-P-A-I SHOULD CALL THEIR LOCAL VET.