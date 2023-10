IOWA EARLY VOTING BEGINS NEXT WEEK

IOWANS WHO WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN EARLY VOTING CAN BEGIN CASTING BALLOTS FOR THE 2023 CITY-SCHOOL ELECTION NEXT WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18TH.

SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE SAYS THIS MARKS THE START OF THE ABSENTEE VOTING PERIOD AND THE FIRST DAY IOWANS CAN VOTE IN PERSON AT THEIR COUNTY ELECTION OFFICE:

EARLYVOTE OC…THIS NOVEMBER. :22

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS OCTOBER 18TH IS ALSO THE FIRST DAY COUNTY AUDITORS CAN MAIL ABSENTEE BALLOTS TO VOTERS WHO REQUESTED THEM:

EARLYVOTE2 OC…MAILED OUT. ;07

MORE THAN 5,500 IOWANS HAVE REQUESTED AN ABSENTEE BALLOT SO FAR.

THE DEADLINE TO REQUEST ONE TO BE MAILED IS 5:00 P.M. ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 23.

ELECTION DAY IS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7TH.