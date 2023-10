HINTON TO HOLD OPEN HOUSE ON SCHOOL BOND PROPOSAL

THERE WILL BE AN OPEN HOUSE HELD AT THE HINTON HIGH SCHOOL/ MIDDLE SCHOOL LIBRARY THIS (THURSDAY) EVENING TO PROVIDE INFORMATION REGARDING THE PROPOSED SCHOOL EXPANSION PROJECT.

VOTERS IN THE HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL VOTE NEXT MONTH ON FOUR BALLOT QUESTIONS WHICH RELATE TO THE EXPANSION PROJECT.

QUESTION ONE SEEKS APPROVAL FOR SELLING OVER 16 MILLION DOLLARS IN BONDS TO EXPAND SCHOOL FACILITIES.

THE SECOND QUESTION PROPOSES A PROPERTY TAX LEVY INCREASE FROM $2.70 TO $4.05 PER $1000 OF VALUE TO PAYOFF THOSE BONDS.

TWO OTHER QUESTIONS INVOLVE INCREASING THE PHYSICAL PLANT LEVY FROM 67 CENTS TO $1.34 PER $1000 OF PROPERTY VALUE.

THE OPEN HOUSE IS FROM 5:30 TO 7:30 PM.