UNITYPOINT ENDS TALKS TO FORM NEW HEALTHCARE COMPANY

UNITYPOINT HEALTH AND PRESBYTERIAN HEALTHCARE SERVICES HAVE ENDED THEIR ATTEMPT TO FORM A NEW HEALTHCARE COMPANY.

UNITYPOINT ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING “AFTER SIGNIFICANT PLANNING AND CONSIDERATION, THE TWO ORGANIZATIONS WILL NO LONGER BE PURSUING THE TRANSACTION.

SALLY GRAY, UNITYPOINT’S BOARD CHAIR, ADDED THAT “WE BELIEVE THIS DECISION ALLOWS US TO BETTER MEET THE NEEDS OF OUR PATIENTS, TEAM MEMBERS, COMMUNITIES, AND KEY STAKEHOLDERS,”

AS A RESULT, CLAY HOLDERMAN WILL DEPART UNITYPOINT HEALTH TO EXPLORE OTHER PROFESSIONAL OPPORTUNITIES.

THE UNITYPOINT HEALTH BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED SCOTT KIZER AS PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF UNITYPOINT HEALTH.