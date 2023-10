TRI-STATE GOVERNORS SHARE IN AREA SUCCESS

THE GOVERNORS OF SIOUXLAND’S TRI-STATE AREA WERE IN SIOUX CITY TODAY (WEDS) FOR THE 18TH GOVERNOR’S CONFERENCE SPONSORED BY THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

KIM REYNOLDS OF IOWA, KRISTI NOEM OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND JIM PILLEN OF NEBRASKA DISCUSSED THE AREA ECONOMY AND HEARD PRESENTATIONS OF OTHER ISSUES OF INTEREST SUCH AS HOUSING, THE WORKFORCE SHORTAGE INCLUDING PILOTS, CHILDCARE AND THE FUTURE OF THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD.

IT WAS THE FIRST TIME GOVERNOR PILLEN OF NEBRASKA HAS PARTICIPATED IN THE EVENT:

ALL THREE GOVERNORS, INCLUDING IOWA’S KIM REYNOLDS, TALKED ABOUT KEEPING THEIR STATE’S ECONOMIES STRONG AND REDUCING TAXES:

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS ALL THREE STATES SHARE SIMILAR ISSUES:

NOEM SAYS OUR TRI-STATE REGION IS ARGUABLY ONE OF THE BEST PLACES IN AMERICA TO LIVE IN:

THE LUNCHEON EVENT WAS HELD AT THE HILTON GARDEN INN NEAR THE SIOUX CITY RIVERFRONT.