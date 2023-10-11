Sioux City to Host Premiere of College Wrestling Docuseries November 4th

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Siouxland tri-state area of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota has been identified as one of the select locations around the state of Iowa to host a premiere of “The Dual,” a six-part documentary-series focused on the 1986 collegiate wrestling dual between the eight-time defending NCAA national champion Iowa Hawkeyes and the upset-minded Iowa State Cyclones.

One of the most anticipated collegiate duals in NCAA history, the incredible in-state rivalry featured the legendary Dan Gable of the University of Iowa and 26-year-old rookie head coach Jim Gibbons of ISU. The documentary features extensive video coverage of the competition from the Iowa Public Television (IPTV) archives, as well as contemporary interviews with the head coaches, assistant coaches, athletes, television commentators, and others.

Gable and Gibbons, who served as head coaches for this dual, are expected in Sioux City for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Former NCAA champion wrestler and coach, Jim Gibbons of Iowa State, who served as the Executive Producer for the project said, “Western Iowa and the Siouxland tri-state region share our passion for wrestling, and Coach Gable and I are looking forward to the trip to Sioux City for this unique event. We expect a full house and plenty of fans from Nebraska and South Dakota to join those of us from Iowa on Saturday, November 4th.”

A collaboration between Executive Producer Jim Gibbons; Director John Myers, a former wrestler from Eagle Grove, Iowa who currently resides in California; the National Wrestling Hall of Fame (NWHOF)–Dan Gable Museum; and the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce will bring the premiere to the RE/MAX City Centre, formerly the Riviera Theatre, at 712 Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The event will begin with a VIP reception at 5:00 PM, social at 6:00 PM, a screening of one episode of the documentary series at 7:00 PM, and a question-and-answer period with Gable, Gibbons, and Myers to follow.

Admission to the premiere will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to just 199 tickets, which are available beginning today for $50 for adults and $25 for grade school and high school students. The National Wrestling Hall of Fame–Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo, Iowa will be selling tickets through the museum at https://nwhofdgm.ticketspice.com/the-dual-premiere-screening-sioux-city. Questions about ticketing can be directed to NWHOF Museum Manager Rebecca Roper at (319) 233-0745. A limited number of VIP packages which include six (6) tickets to the event, the invitation-only VIP reception, access to the media press conference, prime seating for the screening, and collectible autographed memorabilia are also available by contacting NWHOF Development Director Mike Doughty at (319) 594-8356. This is the only such event in western Iowa as the other premieres are scheduled for Ames, Des Moines, Iowa City, and Waterloo.

Additionally, the NWHOF–Dan Gable Museum will be represented at the Sioux City event by author and Executive Director Jim “Milboy” Miller who coached Wartburg College to 10 NCAA Division III national championships. The museum will have items available for purchase, as well as sponsor a silent auction with proceeds benefitting the sport of amateur wrestling. Autograph and photograph opportunities will also be available.

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan welcomed “The Dual” and encouraged wrestling fans and supporters to get their tickets early as event organizers expect the premiere to sell-out quickly. Explained McGowan, “Like so many others, I grew up watching Gable and Gibbons compete on IPTV, and I am excited to have them together in Sioux City in a few short weeks. With many of the tickets already accounted for, I simply cannot underscore the importance of reserving your tickets before this event sells out.”

For a glimpse of what awaits, “The Dual” trailer can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wbzlvbxb_Vg.