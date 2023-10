LOW TURNOUT FOR CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY

WITH ONLY ONE CONTESTED RACE ON TUESDAY’S CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY BALLOT IN SIOUX CITY, A LIGHT VOTER TURNOUT WAS EXPECTED.

ONLY SEVEN-POINT-EIGHT PERCENT OF THE CITY’S 26,234 VOTERS CAST A BALLOT, A TURNOUT LOWER THAN WHAT WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL EXPECTED:

LOWVOTE1 OC……..LOT OF INTEREST. :14

GILL SAYS THERE WERE NO ISSUES WITH ANY OF THE PRECINCT VOTING MACHINES AND THE ELECTION WENT SMOOTHLY:

LOWVOTE2 OC…….GOT THE JOB DONE. :08

THERE WERE AROUND 600 ABSENTEE BALLOTS CAST IN THE ELECTION.

GILL EXPECTS A BIGGER TURNOUT FOR THE NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION WHICH WILL ALSO HAVE SCHOOL BOARD RACES ON THE BALLOT.