KC-135 REFUELER SUSTAINS NOSE LANDING AT AIRPORT

AN IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD KC-135 STRATOTANKER AIR REFUELING AIRCRAFT EXPERIENCED A NOSE LANDING WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE SIOUX CITY AIRPORT.

A SPOKESMAN WITH THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING SAYS THE INCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER 2:30 P.M.

THERE WERE FIVE MEMBERS OF THE 185TH ON BOARD AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE AIRCRAFT WAS PERFORMING TOUCH AND GO LANDINGS AROUND THE SIOUX CITY AIRPORT AS PART OF A LOCAL TRAINING MISSION AND THE FRONT LANDING GEAR OF THE AIRCRAFT WAS NOT DEPLOYED AS THE AIRCRAFT CAME TO A FULL STOP ON THE AIRPORT’S MAIN RUNWAY.

WHILE THERE IS DAMAGE TO THE NOSE, THE REST OF THE AIRCRAFT REMAINS UNDAMAGED.

RUNWAY 36 AT THE AIRPORT REMAINS OPEN, WHILE THE MAIN RUNWAY AT SIOUX CITY IS CLOSED AS CRASH RECOVERY PERSONAL WORK TO REMOVE THE AIRCRAFT.

THE CAUSE OF THE INCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.