Jamestown Pursuing NCAA Division II, leaves GPAC

Following the 2023-24 academic year the University of Jamestown (UJ) will no longer be a member of the GPAC. The announcement comes following a vote taken by the GPAC Council of Presidents (COP) at their fall meeting on Tuesday, October 10. UJ is actively pursuing membership in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) and NCAA Division II.

“The University of Jamestown has been a good member of the GPAC since they joined the league in 2018,” said Northwestern College President Greg Christy, Chair of the GPAC Council of Presidents. “We wish them all the best as they continue to pursue an opportunity to join the NSIC and a move to NCAA Division II.”