SIOUXLAND POLAR PLUNGE SET FOR SATURDAY

THE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND POLAR PLUNGE TAKES PLACE THIS SATURDAY AT O’CONNOR HEATING AND COOLING, LOCATED AT 3812 FLOYD BLVD,

THE POLAR PLUNGE IS A UNIQUE FUNDRAISER FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS OF IOWA AND THE SIOUX CITY KNIGHTS SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES.

PARTICIPANTS ARE ASKED TO RAISE AT LEAST $75-DOLLARS AND TAKE A PLUNGE INTO FRIGID WATERS OF SPECIAL OLYMPICS IOWA’S STATE OF THE ART MOBILE PLUNGE UNIT AT O’CONNOR HEATING AND COOLING.

FOLLOWING THE POLAR PLUNGE IS A PARTY WHERE THE WINNERS OF THE BEST COSTUME AND TOP FUNDRAISERS ARE RECOGNIZED, AND LUNCH IS PROVIDED FOR THE PARTICIPANTS, DONORS AND FRIENDS.

ONSITE REGISTRATION AND CHECK-IN BEGINS AT 10:45 A.M. WITH THE PLUNGE STARTING AT NOON.