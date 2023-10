SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT IN AMES

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN STORY COUNTY FOLLOWING A PURSUIT ONHIGHWAY 30 NEAR AMES MONDAY AFTERNOON.

20-YEAR-OLD TY SHOULDERS IS CHARGED WITH FELONY ELUDING.

THE STORY COUNTY SHERIFF RECEIVED REPORTS OF AN S-U-V DRIVING THE WRONG WAY ON THE HIGHWAY AROUND 1:30 P.M.

A DEPUTY FOUND THE VEHICLE WITH BOTH LANES OF TRAFFIC BLOCKED WEST OF AMES, BUT AS THE DEPUTY APPROACHED, THE S-U-V FLED INTO THE WEST SIDE OF AMES.

THE DEPUTY’S SQUAD CAR WAS RAMMED AND AN AMES SQUAD CAR, A CY-RIDE BUS AND ANOTHER VEHICLE WERE STRUCK.

AFTER A TEN MINUTE PURSUIT, A PIT MANUEVER OVERTURNED THE FLEEING VEHICLE.

A TASER WAS DEPLOYED IN THE ARREST OF THE SUSPECT.

NO INJURIES TO ANYONE ELSE WERE REPORTED AND SHOULDERS REMAINS IN CUSTODY.