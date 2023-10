SCHOENHERR & MURPHY ADVANCE IN CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY

AN INCUMBENT CITY COUNCILWOMAN WAS THE HIGHEST VOTE GETTER IN TUESDAY’S COUNCIL PRIMARY RACE OVER TWO NEWCOMERS COMPETING FOR A SPOT ON THE NOVEMBER ELECTION BALLOT.

JULIE SCHOENHERR UNOFFICIALLY FINISHED WITH 1006 VOTES IN A PRIMARY THAT HAD ONLY SEVEN-POINT-EIGHT PERCENT OF THE CITY’S REGISTERED VOTERS TURN OUT AT THE POLLS.

TOM MURPHY FINISHED SECOND WITH 762 VOTES, AND WILL CHALLENGE SCHOENHERR AGAIN ON THE NOVEMBER BALLOT.

TRICIA LYNN FREDERICK WAS THIRD WITH 622 VOTES IN THE RACE THAT WAS THE ONLY CONTEST ON THE LOCAL PRIMARY BALLOT.