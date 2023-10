LOW TURNOUT SO FAR IN SIOUX CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY ELECTION

IT HAS BEEN A VERY LIGHT TURNOUT OF VOTERS IN TODAY’S SIOUX CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY ELECTION.

AS OF 11 A.M., ONLY 393 PEOPLE HAD CAST BALLOTS IN THE CITY COUNCIL RACE BETWEEN INCUMBENT JULIE SCHOENHERR AND CHALLENGERS TRICIA LYNN FREDERICK AND TOM MURPHY.

THAT’S ONLY ONE AND A HALF PERCENT OF REGISTERED VOTERS IN SIOUX CITY.

EAST HIGH SCHOOL HAS SEEN THE MOST VOTERS, WITH 53 BALLOTS CAST THERE.

NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL WAS SECOND WITH 49.

THE LOWEST TURNOUT HAS BEEN AT IRVING ELEMENTARY, WHERE ONLY FIVE PEOPLE VOTED BETWEEN 7 AM AND 11AM.

THE POLLS ARE OPEN UNTIL 8 P.M.