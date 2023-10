GRASSLEY DOUBTS ISRAEL WILL ASK FOR U.S. TROOPS TO AID IN FIGHT WITH HAMAS

GRASSLEY DOUBTS ISRAEL WILL ASK FOR U.S. TROOPS TO AID IN FIGHT...

THE PENTAGON IS MOVING AN AIRCRAFT CARRIER STRIKE GROUP, AS WELL AS SQUADRONS OF FIGHTER JETS, CLOSER TO ISRAEL FOLLOWING THE WEEKEND TERRORIST ATTACKS, BUT IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY DOUBTS THE U-S WILL DISPATCH SOLDIERS DIRECTLY INTO ISRAEL — AND INTO HARM’S WAY.

CGHAMAS1 OC………”ON THE GROUND” :20

SATURDAY’S ATTACKS BY HAMAS HAS LEFT A THOUSAND “INNOCENT CIVILIANS” DEAD, ACCORDING TO GRASSLEY, ALONG WITH AT LEAST 11 AMERICANS.

HE SAYS ONE AMERICAN MEDIA OUTLET HAD FOUR SOURCES LINKING THE ATTACKS TO IRAN, IN ADDITION TO HAMAS LEADERS THANKING IRAN FOR THE BACKING, BUT IRAN’S LEADERS DENY ANY INVOLVEMENT.

CGHAMAS2 OC……”SOURCES ARE” :19

GRASSLEY SAYS THE ATTACKS ARE A “SOBERING WAKE-UP CALL TO THE WORLD” AND TO AMERICA, AS “STATE-SPONSORED TERRORIST GROUPS WANT TO WIPE THE JEWISH PEOPLE OFF THE FACE OF THE EARTH.”

CGHAMAS3 OC……”BE TOLERATED” :17

HE CALLS THE ATTACKS ON ISRAEL A THREAT TO THE ENTIRE MIDDLE EAST.

RADIO IOWA