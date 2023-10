ERNST TRAVELS TO ISRAEL & MEETS WITH NETANYAHU

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST HAS MET IN PERSON WITH ISRAEL’S TOP LEADERS AS THEY RESPOND TO TERROR ATTACKS THAT STARTED OVER THE WEEKEND.

ERNST SAYS HAMAS NEEDS TO BE DESTROYED.

JONIHAMAS1 OC………DIFFERENT THAN ISIS.” :13

ERNST SPOKE BY PHONE WITH RADIO IOWA FROM JORDAN AFTER SPENDING MUCH OF TUESDAY IN ISRAEL:

JONIHAMAS2 OC…..REIGN OF TERROR.” :25

SENATOR ERNST AND THREE DEMOCRATS FROM THE U-S HOUSE MET WITH PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU AS WELL AS THE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION PARTY IN ISRAEL.

ERNST SAYS HAVING A BIPARTISAN DELEGATION FROM THE U-S MEET WITH ISRAEL’S LEADERS SENDS A POWERFUL MESSAGE.

JONIHAMAS3 OC…..HERE IN ISRAEL.” :13

ERNST SAYS HAMAS CHOSE LAST WEEKEND TO STRIKE KNOWING IT WAS A MAJOR JEWISH HOLIDAY AND THERE WOULD BE MANY AMERICANS VISITING FAMILY IN ISRAEL.

ERNST LEFT THE U-S LAST WEDNESDAY, WITH HER FIRST STOPS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES AND SAUDI ARABIA.

SAUDI ARABIA’S CROWN PRINCE THIS WEEK HAS PLEDGED TO STAND BY PALESTINE, DEALING A BLOW TO EFFORTS TO FORM A DIPLOMATIC RELATIONSHIP AMONG THE U-S, ISRAEL AND SAUDI ARABIA.

JONIHAMAS4 OC………THESE TERRORIST PROXIES.” :23

ERNST SAYS THE U-S MUST PROVIDE ISRAEL WITH ADDITIONAL INTELLIGENCE AS WELL AS MUNITIONS TO RESTOCK THE IRON DOME DEFENSE SYSTEM, WHICH HAS REPELLED THOUSANDS OF ROCKETS.

SHE SAYS HOUSE REPUBLICANS MUST QUICKLY SELECT A NEW SPEAKER SO CONGRESS CAN ACT.

ERNST IS ALSO CALLING FOR FREEZING SIX BILLION DOLLARS OF IRAN’S ASSETS, BEING HELD IN SOUTH KOREA, THAT WERE PART OF A PRISONER SWAP THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ARRANGED BETWEEN THE U-S AND IRAN LAST MONTH.

RADIO IOWA/ FILE PHOTO