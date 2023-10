DESANTIS PROPOSES TO EXPAND IRAN SANCTIONS IN HOME STATE OF FLORIDA

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS HAS ANNOUNCED SOME NEW PROPOSED POLICIES DEMONSTRATING HIS ADMINISTRATION’S SOLIDARITY WITH ISRAEL IN ITS WAR AGAINST HAMAS TERRORISTS.

DESANTIS MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT TUESDAY AFTER RETURNING TO FLORIDA FROM IOWA TO SPEAK AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AT A SYNAGOGUE.

HE SAYS IN THE NEXT LEGISLATIVE SESSION HE WILL ROLL OUT A PROPOSAL TO INCREASE FLORIDA SANCTIONS ON IRAN AND BLOCK IRANIAN BUSINESS IN THE STATE.

SPEAKING IN LE MARS, IOWA ON MONDAY, THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TOOK PRESIDENT BIDEN TO TASK FOR A RECENT PRISONER SWAP THAT FREED FIVE AMERICANS BUT ALSO GAVE IRAN ACCESS TO SIX BILLION DOLLARS IN FROZEN OIL REVENUE.

DESANTIS SAYS IT MEANS IRAN’S LEADERS CAN SEND MORE MONEY TO TERROR GROUPS LIKE HAMAS:

DESANTIS14 OC…CRISIS SITUATIONS. :14

HE SAYS THE TERROR ATTACKS IN ISRAEL DESERVE A SWIFT AND LETHAL RESPONSE:

DESANTIS15 OC…..IS BARBARIC. :12

DESANTIS MADE A SWING THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA, WITH STOPS IN LE MARS, HULL AND STORM LAKE ON MONDAY.