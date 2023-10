A TURKEY FLOCK IN CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA HAS THE BIRD FLU.

IT’S THE FIRST TIME AN OUTBREAK HAS BEEN REPORTED FOR A U.S. COMMERCIAL POULTRY FARM SINCE APRIL.

THE PRESENCE OF BIRD FLU WAS CONFIRMED ON A JERAULD COUNTY COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK NEAR WESSINGTON SPRINGS ON OCTOBER 4TH.

STATE OFFICIALS SAY MORE THAN 47-THOUSAND POULTRY ARE CONSIDERED AFFECTED BY THE OUTBREAK AND WILL HAVE TO BE CULLED.

