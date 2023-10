TUESDAY IS CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY DAY IN SIOUX CITY

TUESDAY IS PRIMARY DAY IN SIOUX CITY, AS VOTERS WILL GO TO THE POLLS TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF CANDIDATES FOR A SEAT ON THE CITY COUNCIL FROM THREE TO TWO.

IT’S THE ONLY RACE ON THE BALLOT AND WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL EXPLAINS WHY WE MUST HOLD THE ELECTION:

PRIMARY5 OC……….ONE OF THOSE. :18

GILL SAYS VOTERS WILL CAST BALLOTS AT THEIR REGULAR POLLING PLACE:

PRIMARY6 OC…..TILL 8 P.M. :13

THE TWO HIGHEST VOTE GETTERS ADVANCE TO THE GENERAL ELECTION IN NOVEMBER:

PRIMARY7 OC…….OPEN IN THE COUNTY. :09

AGAIN THE POLLS ARE OPEN FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 8 P.M. FOR TUESDAY’S CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY.