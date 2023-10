SPENCER MAN CHARGED IN ASSAULT WITH CHAINSAW THREAT

A SPENCER, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING A FAMILY MEMBER WITH A CHAINSAW ON SUNDAY.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO AN UNKNOWN DISTURBANCE AT 821 FISHER COURT IN SPENCER.

OFFICERS SAY 29 YEAR-OLD CHALLER WADSLEY OF SPENCER HAD PHYSICALLY ASSAULTED A FAMILY MEMBER AND RETRIEVED A CHAINSAW TO FURTHER INTIMIDATE THE VICTIM.

WHEN OFFICERS ATTEMPTED TO ARREST WADSLEY, HE RESISTED AND WAS TASERED.

WADSLEY IS CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT IMPEDING AIRFLOW, INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

HE IS IN CUSTODY AT THE CLAY COUNTY JAIL WITH BOND SET AT $25,300.