PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE BOY WHO DIED SATURDAY MORNING WHEN THE DIRT BIKE HE WAS RIDING RAN INTO THE SIDE OF A SEMI-TRAILER.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS ELEVEN YEAR OLD JACE TERREAULT OF SIOUX CITY WAS RIDING THE DIRT BIKE DOWN A DRIVEWAY ON PRIVATE PROPERTY AND ENTERED COUNTY ROAD C-38 AND STRUCK THE ONCOMING SEMI’S GRAIN TRAILER.

TERREAULT SUSTAINED FATAL INJURIES FROM THE COLLISION.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI, 45-YEAR-OLD JASON COMBS OF AKRON, WAS NOT INJURED.