IOWA’S CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION CONDEMNS HAMAS ATTACK

ALL SIX REPUBLICANS WHO REPRESENT IOWA IN THE U-S HOUSE AND SENATE ARE CONDEMNING THE TERRORIST ATTACK IN ISRAEL AND VOWING TO SUPPORT RENEWED U-S FUNDING FOR ISRAEL’S DEFENSE.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

HAMAS IA OC……SOQ. 1:01

JUST BEFORE SATURDAY’S ATTACKS, SENATOR ERNST CALLED FOR MAXIMUM SANCTIONS ON GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS IN IRAN, AS WELL AS THAT COUNTRY’S FINANCIAL AND ENERGY SECTORS.

ERNST HAS CRITICIZED THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FOR THE RECENT RELEASE OF IRANIAN ASSETS IN EXCHANGE FOR THE RELEASE OF FIVE AMERICANS HELD HOSTAGE IN IRAN.

