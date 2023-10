DESANTIS SAYS AMERICA NEEDS A NEW PRESIDENT WHO CAN SERVE TWO TERMS

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE RON DESANTIS MADE A CAMPAIGN SWING THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA MONDAY, INCLUDING A STOP IN LE MARS WHERE HE SPOKE TO OVER A HUNDRED PEOPLE AT THE WELLS BLUE BUNNY ICE CREAM PARLOR’S VISITOR’S CENTER.

DESANTIS STARTED BY EXPRESSING SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL AFTER THE WEEKEND TERROR ATTACKS BY HAMAS THAT ALSO CLAIMED THE LIVES OF AT LEAST NINE AMERICANS.

THE FLORIDA GOVERNOR ALSO COMPARED HOW HIS STATE HAS THRIVED IN DIFFERENT WAYS COMPARED TO OTHER STATES, INCLUDING CALIFORNIA, WHICH HE SAYS IS MORE LIBERAL THAN THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.

DESANTIS IS GOING TO DEBATE THAT STATE’S GOVERNOR, GAVIN NEWSOM ON NOVEMBER 30TH:

DESANTIS SAYS IN ORDER TO RESTORE THE AMERICAN ECONOMY, SECURE THE BORDER, AND IMPROVE NATIONAL SECURITY, IT IS CRITICAL TO ELECT A PRESIDENT WHO CAN SERVE TWO TERMS:

HE SAYS RESTORING THE ECONOMY AND STOPPING INFLATION STARTS WITH BRINGING A HALT TO INCREASED FEDERAL SPENDING:

HE TALKED ABOUT SEVERAL OTHER ISSUES, INCLUDING DEALING WITH CHINA.

FLORIDA HAS REFUSED TO ALLOW CHINA TO PURCHASE LAND IN THE STATE AND HE SAYS OTHER STATES SHOULD TAKE BACK THE LAND THAT THEY HAVE LEASED TO THE CHINESE.

DESANTIS WAS ACCOMPANIED BY HIS WIFE AND CHILDREN ON THE TRIP THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA.