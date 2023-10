CITY COUNCIL APPROVES NEGOTIATIONS WITH EXPLORERS ON BASEBALL PARK LEASE

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED A MOTION AUTHORIZING CITY STAFF TO ENTER INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS BASEBALL CLUB TO FORMULATE A LEASE AGREEMENT FOR LEWIS AND CLARK PARK.

TWO SUBMISSIONS WERE RECEIVED, AND A FIVE PERSON SELECTION COMMITTEE MET ON SEPTEMBER 13TH AND FORMALLY RECOMMENDED THE X’S PROPOSAL BE PRESENTED TO THE PARKS AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD FOR CONSIDERATION.

THAT BOARD APPROVED THE EXPLORER’S PROPOSAL ON SEPTEMBER 27TH OVER ONE FROM THE NORTHWOODS LEAGUE OF ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS THE PROCESS WORKED AND COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK THE LAST FEW WEEKS WERN’T ALWAYS ON TARGET REGARDING WHAT WAS HAPPENING:

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS SAYS HE WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE NEW LEASE BE ONLY FOR FIVE YEARS, INSTEAD OF TEN OR MORE, AND WOULD SET THREE CRITERIA TO REACH IN THE FUTURE:

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE THANKED RESIDENTS WHO PROVIDED THEIR INPUT INTO THE DISCUSSION.

CITY STAFF WILL NOW BEGIN TO NEGOTIATE A NEW LEASE AGREEMENT WITH THE EXPLORERS.