YANKTON MAN SEVERELY INJURED IN SUNDAY MORNING ASSAULT

POLICE IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA ARE INVESTIGATING AN ASSAULT EARLY SUNDAY MORNING THAT SEVERELY INJURED A MAN

YANKTON POLICE SAY THEY RESPONDED TO AN INCIDENT AROUND 1:15 A.M. IN THE 100 BLOCK OF EAST 3RD STREET FOR A REPORT OF AN INJURED AND UNCONSCIOUS MALE.

THE MALE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO AVERA MCKENNAN HOSPITAL WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

HIS CONDITION IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME.

POLICE SAY UPON INVESTIGATION, A SUSPECT WAS IDENTIFIED AS 23 YEAR OLD CALEB LIST OF YANKTON.

LIST WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT.

THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN IDENTIFIED.