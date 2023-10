PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF 11-YEAR-OLD BOY

AN ACCIDENT AROUND 10:40 A.M.SATURDAY MORNING IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF AN ELEVEN YEAR OLD BOY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A SEMI PULLING A GRAIN TRAILER WAS EASTBOUND ON HIGHWAY C-38 WHEN THE CHILD, TRAVELING SOUTH ON A DIRT BIKE DOWN A DRIVEWAY ON PRIVATE PROPERTY, ENTERED C-38 INTO THE PATH OF THE ONCOMING SEMI AND RAN INTO THE LEFT SIDE OF THE TRAILER.

THE ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD SUSTAINED FATAL INJURIES FROM THE COLLISION.

NO NAMES ARE BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

THE 45 YEAR-OLD DRIVER OF THE SEMI-TRACTOR TRAILER WAS UNINJURED.