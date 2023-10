PART OF PEARL STREET TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY MONDAY

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS A BUILDING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT WILL CAUSE A CLOSURE MONDAY MORNING ON PEARL STREET BETWEEN 4TH STREET AND 5TH STREET.

THE STREET WILL BE CLOSED TO ALLOW A PRIVATE CONTRACTOR TO USE CRANES TO SET EQUIPMENT ON THE BUILDING.

A DETOUR ROUTE UTILIZING 5TH STREET, DOUGLAS STREET, AND 4TH STREET WILL BE POSTED.

THE CLOSURE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED ON MONDAY.