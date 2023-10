HALEY SAYS AMERICA MUST SUPPORT ISRAEL IN THEIR FIGHT AGAINST HAMAS

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE NIKKI HALEY SPOKE TO A CROWD OF OVER 100 PEOPLE AT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY SUNDAY EVENING.

THE FORMER SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR AND UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR BEGAN BY SPEAKING ABOUT THE ATTACK ON ISRAEL THIS PAST WEEKEND BY HAMAS TERRORISTS:

HALEY SAYS AS ISRAEL NOW PREPARES FOR FULL SCALE WAR WITH HAMAS, AMERICA MUST SUPPORT THEIR LONG TIME ALLY:

HALEY CALLED FOR PRAYERS FOR ISRAEL IN THEIR STRUGGLE WITH HAMAS.