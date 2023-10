OSBORN OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES NEBRASKA U.S. SENATE RUN

DAN OSBORN HAS OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED HIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE UNITED STATES SENATE AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE.

THE 48-YEAR-OLD OSBORN IS A U.S. NAVY VETERAN AND NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD MEMBER AND INDUSTRIAL MECHANIC FROM OMAHA,

HE TOLD A CROWD OF SUPPORTERS IN OMAHA THAT WASHINGTON IS BROKEN AND IT’S TIME TO SEND SOMEONE WHO KNOWS HOW TO FIX THINGS INSTEAD OF A LIFETIME POLITICIAN:

OSBORN SAYS WASHINGTON CAN’T EVEN BALANCE THE BUDGET LIKE EACH OF US DO EVERY MONTH:

OSBORN WILL CHALLENGE REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT DEB FISCHER IN THE 2024 NEBRASKA SENATE RACE.