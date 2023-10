LOCAL FIRE STATIONS HOSTING OPEN HOUSE TOURS SUNDAY

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK BEGINS SUNDAY, AND CITY FIRE MARSHAL MARK AESOPH SAYS SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS HAVE A GREAT RESOURCE IN THE DEPARTMENT’S SAFE HOME PROGRAM TO HELP PREVENT FIRES IN THEIR RESIDENCE:

SAFEHOME1 OC…….DURING A FIRE. :19

AESOPH SAYS THIS IS A FREE SERVICE PROVIDED TO ANY SIOUX CITY RESIDENT:

SAFEHOME2 OC…279-6377. :12

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE IS ALSO HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE AT EVERY FIRE STATION SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

SAFEHOME3 OC………..EVERY DAY. :12

THE OPEN HOUSE TAKES PLACE SUNDAY FROM FROM 1:00 PM UNTIL 3:00