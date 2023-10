IUB SETS HEARING FOR MIDAMERICAN WIND PRIME PROJECT

THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD WILL BEGIN THE PUBLIC EVIDENTIARY HEARING FOR MIDAMERICAN ENERGY’S PROPOSED WIND PRIME PROJECT AT 1 P.M. ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10TH IN THEIR HEARING ROOM IN DES MOINES.

THE HEARING HAD PREVIOUSLY BEEN SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 9 A.M.

MIDAMERICAN IS REQUESTING ADVANCE RATEMAKING PRINCIPLES FOR UP TO 2,042 MEGAWATTS OF WIND GENERATION AND 50 MEGAWATTS OF SOLAR GENERATION.

A PREVIOUS EVIDENTIARY HEARING WAS HELD IN FEBRUARY AND THE I-U-B ISSUED A FINAL DECISION AND ORDER ON APRIL 27TH.

THE BOARD GRANTED RECONSIDERATION ON JUNE 15TH AND HELD A SCHEDULING CONFERENCE TO DISCUSS THE PROPOSED SCHEDULE FOR THE REHEARING ON JULY 10TH.

MIDAMERICAN FILED ITS APPLICATION FOR ADVANCE RATEMAKING PRINCIPLES ON JANUARY 19TH OF 2022.