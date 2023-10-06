Iowa Football: Future B1G Football Schedules Announced

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa’s Big Ten Conference football opponents for the next five seasons (2024-28) were announced Thursday by the Big Ten Conference. Dates for league games will be released at a later date.

In 2024, Iowa will host conference opponents Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes will travel coast-to-coast, playing at Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State and UCLA. In nonconference play Iowa hosts Illinois State, Iowa State in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series and Troy.

In 2025, Iowa’s five league home games include Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon and Penn State. The Hawkeyes travel to Nebraska, Rutgers, USC and Wisconsin. Nonconference contests include Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts visiting Kinnick Stadium and the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa State.

The Hawkeyes will make their first visits to Washington and Oregon as members of the Big Ten Conference in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The 2024 football season will debut the Flex Protect XVIII model, which features a combination of protected opponents. Each season, the Hawkeyes maintain rivalry games with Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Iowa is the only Big Ten team to maintain contests with three protected rivals.

The scheduling model balances annual travel by distance, regions of the conference, and time zones. The format maintains control and flexibility as the college football postseason format evolves, with the goal to create access for programs into an expanded College Football Playoff. It also balances historic competitiveness and recent competitive trends, including home/away balance of traditionally competitive schools.

Beginning with the 2024 season, the annual Big Ten Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the overall standings at the end of the regular season.

Iowa last met USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl (W, 49-24)

The Hawkeyes last played UCLA in the 1986 Rose Bowl (L, 45-28)

Iowa last met Oregon in Eugene in 1994 (L, 40-18)

The Hawkeyes last played Washington in the 1995 Sun Bowl (W, 38-18)

IOWA FUTURE FOOTBALL BIG TEN OPPONENTS

2024

Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, UCLA

Home: Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington, Wisconsin

2025

Away: Nebraska, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin

Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State

2026

Away: Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Washington

Home: Nebraska Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin

2027

Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin

Home: Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, USC

2028

Away: Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, USC

Home: Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers, Wisconsin