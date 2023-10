FIRE PREVENTION WEEK HAS SAFE COOKING THEME

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK BEGINS SUNDAY AND SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE IS CELEBRATING THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF FIRE PREVENTION WEEK WITH SOME SPECIAL EVENTS.

FIRE MARSHAL MARK AESOPH SAYS THERE IS A SPECIAL THEME THIS YEAR:

DEREK TROBAUGH, PRESIDENT OF THE ST. FLORIAN FIRE AND BURN FOUNDATION, SAYS ONE PREVENTATIVE MEASURE IS TO TURN POT HANDLES TOWARD THE BACK OF THE STOVE TO REDUCE THE CHANCES OF SCALD BURNS:

ALSO CLEAR THE COOKING AREA OF COMBUSTIBLE ITEMS AND KEEP ANYTHING THAT CAN BURN, SUCH AS DISH TOWELS, OVEN MITTS AND PAPER TOWELS CLEAR OF THE COOKING AREA.

FIRE RESCUE AND ST. FLORIAN’S HAD A SPECIAL FIRE SAFETY TRAILER AT SPALDING ELEMENTARY FRIDAY FOR 3RD GRADERS TO GO THROUGH:

PRESTON FISCHER, THE ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL AT SPALDING, SAYS THE SCHOOL DOES ITS PART TO HELP EDUCATE THE STUDENTS ON FIRE SAFETY ALSO:

EVERY STUDENT IN SIOUX CITY GRADES K-2 RECEIVES TRAINING FROM THEIR LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS AS WELL AS A TOUR OF RIGS AND EQUIPMENT.

ACTIVITIES WILL CONTINUE SUNDAY WITH AN OPEN HOUSE AT EVERY SIOUX CITY FIRE STATION FROM 1:00 PM UNTIL 3:00 P.M.

COME MEET FIRE PERSONNEL, TAKE A TOUR OF THE STATION, AND LEARN SOME FIRE SAFETY TIPS.