PENCE UNVEILS PLAN TO CURB SPENDING

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE MIKE PENCE HAS UNVEILED HIS PLAN TO CURB FEDERAL SPENDING BY ENACTING A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT THAT WOULD CAP SPENDING TO 20 PERCENT OF THE FEDERAL BUDGET:

PENCE27 OC…LIVE WITHIN ITS MEANS. :18

PENCE SAYS HE WILL WORK WITH CONGRESS TO SET A CAP ON FEDERAL SPENDING AT ONE-FIFTH OF OUR NATION’S ECONOMY. NO MORE RUNAWAY SPENDING AND NO MORE FISCAL FREEFALL

PENCE SPOKE THURSDAY WITH NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG AND SAYS HE WAS SHOCKED BY THE REMOVAL OF REPUBLICAN KEVIN MCCARTHY AS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE:

PENCE28 OC………FISCAL HOUSE IN ORDER. :35

ANOTHER SURPRISE WAS JOE BIDEN’S REVERSAL ON A BORDER WALL, WITH THE PRESIDENT SUDDENLY ANNOUNCING TO BUILD A MORE THAN 20 MILE LONG SECTION ALONG OUR SOUTHERN BORDER:

PENCE29 OC……IS WRONG. :28

HE SAYS BIDEN’S REVERSAL SHOWS WE NEED NEW LEADERSHIP IN THE WHITE HOUSE, AS WELL AS STRONG REPUBLICAN MAJORITIES IN THE HOUSE AND SENATE TO SECURE THE BORDER.

PENCE SAYS THE CRISIS AT THE BORDER IS MAN MADE, AND THAT MAN’S NAME IS JOE BIDEN.