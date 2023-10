OCTOBER IS PEDESTRIAN SAFETY MONTH

THIS IS PEDESTRIAN SAFETY MONTH, AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SERGEANT MARK HUBERTY HAS SOME ADVICE FOR THOSE OF US OUT WALKING ON SIDEWALKS AND STREETS TO BE AWARE OF MOTOR VEHICLE TRAFFIC AROUND YOU:

HE SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN NUMEROUS ACCIDENTS INVOLVING PEDESTRIANS IN SIOUX CITY THIS YEAR:

IF YOU ARE RIDING A BIKE, HUBERTY SAYS YOU SHOULD BE RIDING IN THE DIRECTION OF TRAFFIC IN YOUR LANE, NOT AGAINST OR INTO IT:

AND IF YOU ARE WALKING OR RIDING AT NIGHT, WEAR LIGHT COLORED CLOTHING, WITH SOMETHING REFLECTIVE ON IT.

YOU SHOULD ALSO HAVE A HELMET WHILE RIDING AND REFLECTORS OR A LIGHT ON YOUR BIKE.