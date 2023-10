N-7 DEDICATES NEW SIOUX CITY OFFICE

A FERTILIZER COMPANY DEDICATED ITS NEW OFFICES WITH A RIBBON CUTTING THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

JOHN RINGKOB IS PRESIDENT OF N-7:

THE NAME IS UNIQUE AND THE PARTNERSHIP RESULTS IN A LOT OF PRODUCT BEING PRODUCED:

THE COMPANY HAS BEEN IN SIOUX CITY FOR SIX YEARS NOW:

RINGKOB SAYS N-7 AIMS TO BETTER SERVE AGRICULTURAL AND INDUSTRIAL CUSTOMERS THROUGH AN EXPANDED PRODUCT OFFERING AND MORE COMPREHENSIVE GEOGRAPHIC REACH.

THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE RIBBON CUTTING TOOK PLACE AT THE NEW OFFICES AT 5500 SERGEANT ROAD.