IOWA RACING & GAMING COMMISSION CONVENES IN SIOUX CITY

THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HELD THEIR MONTHLY MEETING IN SIOUX CITY AT THE HARD ROCK CASINO ON THURSDAY.

BOARD ADMINISTRATOR BRIAN OHORILKO SAYS SPORTS BETTING IN THE STATE REMAINS POPULAR, BUT THE AMOUNT OF GROWTH HAS SLOWED:

HE SAYS THE NUMBER OF COMPANIES INVOLVED AND THE AMOUNT OF SPORTS WAGERING IS SHRINKING IN IOWA:

OHORILKO SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN NO OTHER SANCTIONS AGAINST COLLEGE ATHLETES OR THEIR SCHOOLS AFTER SEVERAL MAJOR COLLEGE ATHLETES WERE SUSPENDED AND CHARGED EARLIER THIS YEAR FOR ILLEGAL SPORTS BETTING:

MEANWHILE, HE SAYS IOWA’S CASINOS AND THE IRGC ARE WATCHING NEBRASKA, WHICH IS IN THE PROCESS OF BUILDING COMPETING CASINOS IN OMAHA AND LINCOLN, AND HAVE MORE PLANNED IN OTHER CITIES IN THE FUTURE:

HE SAYS THE CASINOS IN COUNCIL BLUFFS AND SIOUX CITY WILL BE IMPACTED THE MOST:

HE SAYS COUNCIL BLUFFS IS ONE OF IOWA’S LARGEST GAMING MARKETS, SO THE IRGC WILL BE WACHING TO SEE JUST HOW MUCH IMPACT THE NEBRASKA CASINOS WILL HAVE.