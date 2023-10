ABSENTEE BALLOT DEADLINE IN IOWA IS OCTOBER 23RD

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE IS REMINDING ELIGIBLE IOWANS WHO WOULD LIKE TO RECEIVE THEIR NOVEMBER ELECTION BALLOT VIA MAIL TO REQUEST THEIR ABSENTEE BALLOTS BEFORE THE OCTOBER 23RD DEADLINE.

WRITTEN APPLICATIONS FOR MAILED ABSENTEE BALLOTS MUST BE RECEIVED BY YOUR LOCAL COUNTY AUDITOR’S OFFICE BY 5:00 P.M. ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 23RD.

ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUEST FORMS ARE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD DIRECTLY FROM THE IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE WEBSITE,

IN-PERSON ABSENTEE VOTING AT THE COUNTY AUDITOR’S OFFICE IS AVAILABLE THROUGH NOVEMBER 6TH, THE DAY BEFORE THE ELECTION.