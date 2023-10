TWO DOZEN PEOPLE NOW CHARGED IN PARKING LOT BRAWL

THERE WERE MORE SUSPECTS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WEDNESDAY FROM THE ONGOING INVESTIGATION OF A FIGHT BETWEEN NUMEROUS PEOPLE MONDAY AFTERNOON IN THE CASEY’S GENERAL STORE PARKING LOT AT 1727 CASSELMAN STREET.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS SEVERAL JUVENILES WERE CHARGED WEDNESDAY MORNING:

GILL SAYS AFTER FINGERPRINTING, THE 8 JUVENILES WERE TAKEN TO JUVENILE DETENTION AND THEIR PARENTS WERE NOTIFIED.

THOSE PARENTS SHOWED UP AT POLICE HEADQUARTERS:

THE LATEST ARRESTS THE PAST TWO DAYS RESULTED IN SEVEN ADULTS AND TWELVE JUVENILES BEING CHARGED WITH FELONY RIOTING.

THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE CHARGED IN THE FIGHT TO 24.