TUESDAY NIGHT’S RAIN IN SIOUXLAND WAS WELCOME TO MANY AREA FARMERS WHO HAVE BEEN HARVESTING IN DRY CONDITIONS LATELY.

LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS THIS HARVEST SEASON HAS BEEN MARKED BY A NUMBER OF FARM EQUIPMENT FIRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY AS WELL IN WOODBURY COUNTY:

FARMFIRES OC…BORDER THERE. :26

FARMERS HAVE BEEN A BIG HELP IN FIGHTING FIRES IN STRONG WINDS, AS THEY USE THEIR DISCS TO CREATE FIRE BREAKS.

FILE PHOTO