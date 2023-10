THERE’S BEEN A CHANGE IN THE START TIME FOR REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE NIKKI HALEY’S APPEARANCE IN SIOUX CITY ON SUNDAY.

THE FORMER UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR AND SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR WILL NOW SPEAK AT 5:30 P.M. INSTEAD OF 6 P.M. IN HER RETURN TO THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

HALEY WILL SPEAK AT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY’S OLSON STUDENT CENTER IN THE YOCKEY ROOM.

HALEY WAS LAST HERE IN MARCH, AND THIS IS HER SECOND STOP IN WOODBURY COUNTY.