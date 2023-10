FIVE PEOPLE CHARGED IN ANOTHER FIGHT AT WESTSIDE CASEYS

ANOTHER FIGHT INVOLVING SEVERAL PEOPLE BROKE OUT AT THE WESTSIDE CASEY’S ON CASSELMAN STREET WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS SEVERAL OFFICERS RESPONDED TO THE CALL SHORTLY AFTER 3 P.M.

TWO OF THE FEMALES WERE IDENTIFIED AS ADULTS, 41-YEAR-OLD VALERA DUNBAR AND 32-YEAR-OLD CHANNING WALKER.

THE OTHER THREE WERE GIRLS AGES 15, 14 AND 15.

SCHOOL FACULTY AND POLICE HAD TO BREAK UP THE EARLIER FIGHT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL INVOLVING TWO OF THE TEENS WHO WERE CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT IN THAT INCIDENT.

SGT. GILL SAYS THERE ARE CONCERNS ABOUT THE RECENT VIOLENCE IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD WITH THREE SCHOOLS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF EACH OTHER AND THE CASEY’S:

THE THREE TEENS AND TWO PARENTS WERE ALL CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT FROM THE LATEST FIGHT.