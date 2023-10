OCTOBER IS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH.

A VIGIL WILL TAKE PLACE THURSDAY EVENING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY TO MOURN THE VICTIMS, CELEBRATE THE SURVIVORS AND BRING CITIZENS TOGETHER TO WORK TO STOP THE VIOLENCE.

SAFE PLACE WILL HOST THE EVENT AT 5:30 P.M. AT THE PEARL STREET PARK LOCATED AT 620 PEARL STREET.

FOR THOSE WHO CANNOT MAKE IT THERE, THE VIGIL WILL BE BROADCAST ON THE SAFE PLACE SIOUXLAND FACEBOOK PAGE.