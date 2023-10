DESANTIS TO MAKE CAMPAIGN STOP IN LE MARS

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS WILL MAKE A RETURN CAMPAIGN TRIP TO SIOUXLAND NEXT WEEK.

THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE WILL SPEAK IN LE MARS ON MONDAY AT THE WELLS BLUE BUNNY ICE CREAM PARLOR AT 10 A.M.

THIS WILL BE HIS THIRD TRIP TO NORTHWEST IOWA.

DESANTIS HAS TRAILED ONLY FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IN MOST G-O-P POLLING DURING THE CURRENT CAMPAIGN.

HIS CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCED WEDNESDAY THAT THEY HAVE RAISED 15 MILLION DOLLARS IN THE 3RD QUARTER FUNDRAISING PERIOD LEADING UP TO THE IOWA CAUCUS.