CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES FORUM THIS EVENING AT WESTERN IOWA TECH

THE THREE CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR A SEAT ON THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY WILL DISCUSS ISSUES TONIGHT AT A PUBLIC FORUM.

THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS HOSTING THE EVENT AT 7 P.M. IN THE CARGILL AUDITORIUM ON THE CAMPUS OF WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS IT’S NOT A DEBATE:

INCUMBENT JULIE SCHOENHERR AND CHALLENGERS TOM MURPHY AND TRICIA LYNN FREDERICK ARE THE THREE CANDIDATES WHO WILL BE QUESTIONED BY MODERATORS KRISTIE VERMULM MCMANAMY AND CASEY MILLS.

THOSE ATTENDING SHOULD USE PARKING LOT 3 AND ENTRANCE 14 ON THE WESTERN IOWA TECH CAMPUS.