BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS TOUR OF HOMES TO FEATURE NORTHSIDE

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF SIOUXLAND HAS ANNOUNCED THE DETAILS OF THEIR ANNUAL HOLIDAY TOUR OF HOMES.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KRISTIE ARLT SAYS A NEW NEIGHBORHOOD IS BEING FEATURED FOR THIS YEAR’S SHOWCASE:

ONE OF THE FIVE FEATURED HOMES IS THE PEIRCE MANSION AT 2901 JACKSON STREET, THE FORMER PUBLIC MUSEUM:

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW FOR THE AGENCY’S BIGGEST FUNDRAISER OF THE YEAR:

SHE SAYS THERE ARE SEVERAL CHILDREN WAITING TO GET MATCHED UP WITH A BIG:

ARLT SAYS SHE EXPECTS TICKETS FOR THIS YEAR’S TOUR OF HOMES TO SELL OUT.