MORE SUSPECTS CHARGED IN CASEY’S PARKING LOT FIGHT

MORE SUSPECTS HAVE BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED, FOLLOWING A FIGHT BETWEEN NUMEROUS PEOPLE MONDAY AFTERNOON IN THE CASEY’S GENERAL STORE PARKING LOT AT 1727 CASSELMAN STREET.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY AN 18 YEAR OLD MALE, AN 18-YEAR-OLD FEMALE, TWO WOMEN AGES 40 AND 42, AND A 15-YEAR-OLD MALE HAVE ALL BEEN CHARGED WITH FELONY RIOTING IN THE INCIDENT.

FIVE OTHER PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED MONDAY FOLLOWING A FIGHT INVOLVING PARTICIPANTS ARMED WITH KNIVES AND BASEBALL BATS.

AN 18-YEAR-OLD MALE WAS STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES DURING THE FIGHT.

HE WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

POLICE SAY THERE ARE AT LEAST SEVEN MORE SUSPECTS WHO WERE INVOLVED IN THE FIGHT AND MORE ARRESTS ARE EXPECTED.