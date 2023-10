CITY OFFICIALS IN MARCUS, IOWA SAY THE BOIL ORDER FOR THEIR TOWN HAS BEEN LIFTED AND THE CITY WATER IS SAFE TO DRINK.

THE BOIL ORDER WAS PUT IN PLACE AFTER A POWER OUTAGE SATURDAY WHICH CAUSED THE CITY’S WATER SYSTEM TO LOSE PRESSURE.

TEST RESULTS CAME BACK NEGATIVE TUESDAY MORNING REGARDING POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION.

A BAN ON WATERING LAWNS AND GARDENS IN MARCUS REMAINS IN EFFECT THOUGH, UNTIL THE WATER SYSTEM IS FULLY REPLENISHED.