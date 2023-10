IOWA APPLE CROP MAY BE SMALLER IN SIZE AND NUMBERS THIS YEAR

THE SUMMER DROUGHT WILL MEAN IOWA’S APPLE CROP WILL BE SMALLER IN SIZE THIS YEAR.

I-S-U EXTENSION FRUIT CROP SPECIALIST, SUZANNE SLACK, SAYS THE DROUGHT HAD SOME IMPACT, ESPECIALLY FOR THE GROWERS WHO COULDN’T IRRIGATE THEIR CROP:

SLACK SAYS SOME APPLES ARE IMPACTED IN THEIR APPEARANCE:

SHE SAYS THE SMALLER SIZE AND EARLIER MATURATION CAN IMPACT TASTE AS WELL.

SLACK SAYS GETTING THE APPLES RIGHT OUT OF THE ORCHARD IS STILL THE BEST WAY TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING THE FRESHEST FRUIT POSSIBLE.

SHE SAYS FINDING AN APPLE ORCHARD IN IOWA IS NOT TOUGH.

SLACK SAYS WITH THE EARLY MATURATION, YOU MIGHT WANT TO GET OUT SOONER THAN LATER TO FIND THE BEST SELECTION OF FRESH APPLES.