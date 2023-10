FORMER DANBURY CITY CLERK ARRESTED

THE FORMER CITY CLERK OF DANBURY, IOWA HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL .

31-YEAR-OLD STACY ROCKDASCHEL IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE THEFT AND ONGOING CRIMINAL ACTIVITY.

SHE IS BEING HELD ON $25,000 BOND.

HER ARREST FOLLOWS A INVESTIGATIVE REPORT ISSUED BY STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND ON MONDAY THAT WAS REQUESTED BY THE CITY OF DANBURY AS A RESULT OF CONCERNS REGARDING CERTAIN FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 2020 AND 2022 PROCESSED BY ROCKDASCHEL WHEN SHE WAS CITY CLERK.

SAND SAYS THE SPECIAL INVESTIGATION IDENTIFIED OVER $177,468 DOLLARS OF IMPROPER DISBURSEMENTS, AND $32,178 DOLLARS OF UNSUPPORTED DISBURSEMENTS, AND $26,500 OF ESTIMATED UNDEPOSITED COLLECTIONS.

COPIES OF THE REPORT WERE PROVIDED TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF, THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY AND THE IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL.